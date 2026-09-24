Thrissur: A 68-year-old woman died on Thursday after a lorry ran over her while she was crossing the national highway at Nandikkara in Amballur, Thrissur. The woman was identified as Baby, a native of Ashoka Road, Thekkumpuram, in Pudukkad.

The incident occurred around 5.30 am when Baby was walking to church. She was crossing the national highway when the lorry, which was carrying LPG cylinders, hit her. She was thrown to the ground on impact and sustained injuries to her head and neck. Although she was rushed to the Pudukkad Taluk Hospital, she could not be saved.

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Pudukkad police have registered a case against the lorry driver under Sections 281 (rash or negligent driving) and 106(1) (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The accused driver, Jayan (53), a native of Ernakulam, was travelling from Thrissur to Ernakulam carrying LPG cylinders in the lorry bearing registration number KL 14 F 6766.

According to Pudukkad police, the lorry was speeding and was driven negligently. Jayan was taken into custody, and his arrest would be recorded, police told Onmanorama.