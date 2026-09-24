Thrissur: Twenty-six-year-old Althaf T A walked away from a stable banking career to chase a childhood dream; backpacking across India on a shoestring budget, a feat that has now earned him recognition from Sports and Youth Welfare Minister O J Janeesh.

"Since I was a kid, I was fascinated by travelling, but I was scared to start," Althaf said. "I gathered the courage in 2024 and went to Nepal, Sikkim, Meghalaya and Nagaland. I travelled in general compartments on trains without any prior booking or reservation, amidst the crowd, lying inside temporary hammocks attached to seats. I would take lifts from lorries, eat food from places that give it for free, especially Gurudwaras and stay in tents to reduce costs."

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There is no stopping his love for adventure now, he said. "In Nepal, I did the world's second-highest bungee jump and then went paragliding in Manali," he said.

Along the way, Althaf said he experienced the absolute best and worst of human nature.

On a bus ride to Ladakh, a conversation with a fellow passenger led to an invitation to her home, situated in a hilly area surrounded by apple trees. "It was a beautiful place where she lived with her kids. I stayed there for two days and she gave me food and showed me places around. Although she asked me to stay for another week, it was time for me to continue my journey to Ladakh. I have still kept in touch with her," he said.

Althaf TA during his journey (L) and himself collecting a memento from Sports Minister OJ Janeesh. Photo: Special arrangement

Later in Ladakh, he connected with French and Israeli travellers who played several musical instruments. "I invited them to my hometown and they promised to come," he said.

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After working as a loan officer at a bank in Thrissur to fund his dream, Althaf resigned and began travelling. He returned home when his family insisted he come back for Eid, before hitting the road again the very next day. "I worked as a loan officer at a bank, saved up some money, resigned and went on the trip. I take up a new job, save money and then hit the road again," he said.

However, the journey has also taught him some difficult lessons. Althaf recalled an incident at the Golden Temple in Amritsar, Punjab, where he met a man whom he had asked for directions. After exchanging contact details, the man offered to help store Althaf's backpack in a temple locker while they fetched a Gypsy car to travel to his house. Instead, CCTV footage later revealed the man walking away with the bag.

"I waited for ten minutes before I called him and his phone was switched off. I asked the authorities to check the CCTV footage. Although initially they said no, later they agreed. The man walked away with my bag. I had my tent, my stove, my trekking shoes, cash and the diary where I detail all my travel with sketches too," Althaf said.

Althaf TA during one of his journeys. Photo: Special arrangement

Though he posted a plea on Instagram and approached the police, it yielded no leads. "Luckily my phone and side bag were safe, so I went to Delhi," he said. Left without adequate gear during a freezing winter, he had to buy cheap replacements with help from friends and family.

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Undeterred, Althaf completed his latest trip in January 2026, travelling through Rishikesh, Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat. His low-budget travels often meant camping inside petrol pumps or relying on the kindness of strangers. "In Nepal, the people are very kind. They offered their house premises for me to set up my tent and gave me food. The flash floods that happened recently were devastating. Luckily, I was home, but my friends who were there at the location and reached safety narrated their experiences," he said.

In Sikkim, where camping was not permitted, he managed to find accommodation in dormitories costing ₹200 to ₹250. "It is a very clean city. They will not let you camp there, hence I had to look for cheaper alternatives," he said.

Althaf said he has no plans to slow down. "Next, I will trek in Nethravathi, Hamta Pass in Himachal Pradesh and Annapurna Base Camp in Nepal once things are calm there," he said.

Althaf credits his family, residing in Edappalam, for giving him the strength to pursue his dreams. "My father Abdul Vahab, who works at KFRI as a computer programmer, my mother Mumthas Beegam, a Homeo doctor in Velangur and my sister Cimna Thasmeen, who is also a Homeo doctor in Irinjalakuda, are very supportive," he said.