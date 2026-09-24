Kozhikode: The Kerala High Court on Wednesday granted bail to Kavya K, the third accused in the Vadakara MDMA case involving teachers and special educators, after noting that the investigation was almost complete and that she had no criminal antecedents.

Justice Kauser Edappagath granted bail to the 29-year-old, who had been in judicial custody since July 25. The court observed that the recovery had already been effected and that there was no reason to continue her detention for any purpose.

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Kavya's bail comes weeks after her arrest in a case in which police allege that teachers and other accused persons were part of a network involved in the transportation and sale of narcotic drugs. The prosecution alleges that financial transactions linked to the offence were routed through the bank accounts of Kavya and second accused Keerthana KC.

Keerthana was arrested on July 11 and was granted bail by the High Court earlier this month, while Kavya was arrested on July 25. Another special educator, VP Neeshma, and online delivery agent Jijil Kuriyakose were also arrested in the case.

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Police found one of the accused in possession of 2.108 grams of MDMA and alleged that financial transactions connected with the offence were carried out through Kavya and Keerthana’s bank accounts.

The accused have been booked under Section 22(b) and Section 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985. Section 29 deals with abetment and criminal conspiracy in connection with offences under the Act.

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During the hearing, Kavya's counsel argued that she was innocent and had been falsely implicated in the case. The defence also submitted that there was no material directly connecting her with the alleged offence. The prosecution opposed the plea, contending that the transactions were part of intentional criminal activity and that releasing her on bail could affect the investigation.

The High Court, however, noted that the investigation was almost over, the recovery had been completed and Kavya had no criminal antecedents.

The court directed Kavya to execute a bond of ₹1 lakh with two solvent sureties of the same amount. She must appear before the investigating officer every Saturday until further orders, refrain from influencing witnesses or tampering with evidence, and not leave Kerala without the permission of the trial court.

(With LiveLaw and BarandBench inputs)