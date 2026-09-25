Thrissur: A man, the accused in a murder case, allegedly attempted to run over police officers who tried to arrest him in Cheruthuruthy on Thursday, injuring the cops.

The accused and his accomplice are said to have rammed their jeep into the officers and police vehicles before fleeing the spot. The incident took place around noon near the Kalamandalam in Cheruthuruthy.

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Cheruthuruthy Police had reached the premises to arrest Rejeeb, a native of Vettikattri, based on an arrest warrant in a murder case. According to the police, Rejeeb was sitting inside his jeep when the officers arrived. He allegedly instructed the driver, who is also a co-accused, to ram the vehicle into the police officers and kill them.

The driver then allegedly reversed the jeep at high speed, hitting the officers. Vineeth Mon (40), a civil police officer who was standing behind the jeep, sustained injuries to his hand and backbone. The driver reversed the vehicle again and rammed it into the police vehicles multiple times. The vehicles suffered damage to their headlights and front portions, officials said. When the officers ordered the duo to stop, they increased the speed of the jeep and fled the scene.

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A case has been registered under Section 109 (attempt to murder), 121(1) (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt to deter a public servant from his duty), 132 (assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of his duty) and 3(5) (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Section 3(1) (mischief causing damage to public property) of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.

Cheruthuruthy Police told Onmanorama that the accused were on the run. Efforts were on to trace and arrest them.