CPI state secretary Binoy Viswam made three things clear on Friday.

One, his party does not subscribe to the CPM's logic that the UDF government, by launching a preliminary probe into the findings of the Enforcement Directorate, was toadying up to the BJP.

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Two, the CPI will not remain a mute spectator if the ED acts in an agenda-driven fashion to destroy the CPM and Pinarayi Vijayan but at the same time, do not expect it to make any noise if the business interests of Pinarayi's daughter Veena Vijayan and her husband and CPM leader Mohammad Riyas are put under the scanner.

Three, the CPI will not ditch the LDF but until it is given the deputy leader post in the Assembly it will wage its political battles alone.

None of these positions were explicitly stated, just implied. At the press conference he held on Friday at the CPI headquarters in the capital on Friday, there was one question that was repeatedly put to him, in one version or the other.

He was told that the CPM had taken the stand that the decision to form a Special Investigation Team (SIT) for a preliminary enquiry into the findings of the ED against Pinarayi Vijayan, Veena Vijayan and Mohammad Riyas reflected the Congress's eagerness to please the Centre. "Does the CPI, too, hold the same opinion?"

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Binoy Viswam's reply: "If the ED moves in a politically motivated manner to harm our sister party, the CPM, and Comrade Pinarayi, the CPI will not stand with its hands behind its back."

Dissatisfaction with his reply was expressed. "My words have enough clarity," the CPI state secretary said.

So the question was put to him differently. Has the Congress, by endorsing the ED report, taken a stand that is supportive of the BJP. "The CPI will not remain a mute witness if the Congress or the ED makes such a move," Viswam said. This clearly implies that at this stage, when only a preliminary probe has been ordered, the Congress has not given in to the BJP's wishes. In other words, a preliminary probe is not proof of ED endorsement.

The CPI leader was then specifically asked about Veena. Does the CPI believe that the ED is using Veena to weaken Pinarayi? "I am repeating what I have said multiple times. Business and Left politics are two different things," Viswam said. The subtext: Don't expect the CPI to come out in support of Veena and Riyas. In fact, Riyas had admitted that the ED has some proof of Veena's "future business plans".

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Viswam also made it clear that the CPI will not compromise on the deputy leader post. He conceded that discussions were on and that the two parties had not yet reached a resolution. He was also not certain whether the issue would be resolved before the Assembly session next October.

"But what we can say for sure is that our position (on getting the deputy leader post) is a well thought out one. It has been made to strengthen the LDF and to infuse a new style of functioning in the LDF. So we firmly stand by our demand," the CPI state secretary said.

However, he said that there would be no LDF Parliamentary Party meeting until the deputy leader post issue was settled. In between, the CPI will organise anti-government programmes on its own, without seeking the CPM's cooperation.

On October 14, the CPI will take out an Assembly march against the UDF government demanding the immediate payment of ₹10,000 as assistance to flood-affected families, and the restoration of the LDF government's ₹1,000 Stree Suraksha Pension. The march will also protest the V D Satheesan government's move to implement the Labour Codes and also the 'sponsored' journeys of the UDF ministers, including the Chief Minister.