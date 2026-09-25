Kattappana: A patient died after an ambulance carrying him to a hospital met with an accident at Parakkadavu in Kattappana on Friday morning. Three others, including the driver, sustained injuries.

The accident occurred when the ambulance was taking Rajan Kuruvila, a native of Anakkara, from a private hospital in Anakkara to Kattappana after he complained of breathing difficulties. The vehicle reportedly went out of control and rammed into a compound wall.

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Rajan was rushed to a hospital immediately after the accident, but could not be saved. Ambulance driver Tijo, who was injured in the accident, is undergoing treatment.

The front portion of the ambulance was badly damaged in the incident.