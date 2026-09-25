Thiruvananthapuram: The Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital has put its security guard recruitment drive on hold following intense protests over allegations of nepotism and back-door appointments of unqualified candidates. Interviews to fill the vacancies, which were scheduled to take place recently, were abruptly postponed as public anger mounted against the authorities' attempts to hire political party workers and relatives of influential individuals.

Recruitment bypassed government rules

The controversy surrounds the planned recruitment of 17 female security guards through the Hospital Development Committee (HDS). Critics allege that the hiring process flagrantly violated a state government directive, which mandates that security personnel for government institutions should be recruited through the Kerala State Ex-Servicemen’s Development and Rehabilitation Corporation (KEXCON), a state-run body dedicated to the welfare of former military personnel.

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Instead of adhering to this protocol, hospital authorities allegedly favoured private agencies to recruit candidate lists pre-approved by political bosses. Following widespread protests and complaints of corruption, the District Collector, who also serves as the HDS Chairman, intervened to call off the scheduled interviews.

Officials defend recruitment route

Despite the mounting criticism, hospital authorities have defended their actions. They claim there is no absolute restriction on hiring through private agencies, nor is there a strict, legally binding order specifying that security recruitment must be done exclusively through KEXCON.

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However, this is not the first time Thiruvananthapuram Medical College has found itself embroiled in temporary recruitment scandals. The institution has a history of facing severe backlash over daily wage and contract appointments, which critics claim are routinely used as a back-door route to employ unqualified party loyalists.

Allegations of financial corruption

Insiders point out a deeper financial motive behind the preference for private recruitments. Conducting temporary hiring through the HDS via private agencies reportedly allows intermediaries to pocket substantial commissions. This financial incentive is alleged to be the primary driving force behind the decision to bypass the official ex-servicemen corporation in favour of private players.