Pala: The Rashtriya Janata Dal's constituency committee, BJP municipal committees, and the Pala Citizens' Rights Forum have all joined the demand for immediate action from Public Works Department (PWD) authorities to clear encroachments on the General Hospital–Puthenpallikunnu Road. The groups allege that instead of ensuring the multi-crore road development is efficient and flawless, authorities are protecting encroachers.

From the General Hospital's main gate, one side of the road is marred by illegal encroachments, while the other is used for auto-rickshaw and other vehicle parking. Ambulances, including those arriving at the hospital, have great difficulty passing through this stretch. Buses carrying patients who collapse during transit also find it very challenging to reach the emergency department via this route.

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A complaint was previously raised with the hospital's managing committee to remove shops encroaching on the roadside within the hospital premises, operating without registration or permission from the Food Safety Department; however, no action was taken. Local residents recall that all road encroachments had been cleared previously, and the entire stretch was tarred, concreted, and renovated. They state that numerous shops have since occupied the road because authorities turned a blind eye. Private ambulances also park in these very areas.

Over 1500 patients and 400 staff members visit the hospital daily. Most of them arrive in their own vehicles, but there are no adequate parking facilities for all these vehicles within the hospital premises.

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Vehicles belonging to those visiting the hospital and the consultation rooms of doctors residing nearby have to be parked on one side of the road, causing significant traffic congestion. This route is also used to divert vehicles when there are traffic disruptions elsewhere in the city.

A demand has also been raised that the development of Puthunpallikunnu Road, which connects the General Hospital junction and the bypass, should not be limited to the General Hospital's emergency department. This road is a crucial link to numerous locations, including the Water Authority Office, water treatment plant, public crematorium, Government Homeopathy Hospital, and St. George Puthenpally. The 150-meter long road, utilizing 2.72 cents of hospital land and part of the old mortuary, is being developed at a cost of over 2 crore rupees.

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Land acquisition for the stretch from the emergency department to the parallel road has not yet been carried out. Twelve years ago, the land was surveyed, demarcated, and boundary stones were laid for developing the road to a width of 15 meters. The Public Works Department had also made funds available to the Revenue Department and initiated further proceedings, but no subsequent action was taken.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal's constituency committee demanded that encroachments along the hospital road be cleared, and that those affected be permitted to set up kiosks within the hospital premises. The meeting was inaugurated by Peter Panthalani, State Executive Member and Hospital Managing Committee Member. President Johnny Ezhakarom presided.

The Pala Citizens' Rights Forum called upon authorities to be ready to clear encroachments and straighten road curves as hospital development, costing crores of rupees, progresses. President Joy Kalarikkal presided.

The BJP Constituency Committee and Municipal Committee demanded that encroachments on the General Hospital road must not be tolerated, and the road's original width should be fully restored. The meeting urged PWD authorities to immediately survey the road's boundaries and clear all encroachments.

The meeting was inaugurated by Constituency President G Aneesh, with Vice President Manoj Mancheri presiding. Municipal Committee President Sunny Kurichiyil, General Secretary Sunil Pazhayaveedu, Jijo Moozhayil, P Suneesh, and M R Binu also addressed the gathering.