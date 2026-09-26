Students are facing severe hardships due to the Material Collection Facilities (MCFs) set up by the Haritha Karma Sena on Anappara Road, a key stretch hosting seven educational institutions ranging from Government LP schools to a Government College.

Nearly 2,000 students from the local LP and Higher Secondary Schools, Madhava Kavi Govt Arts and Science College, ITI, and UIT use this road daily. Currently, five MCFs catering to various wards of the Panchayat are placed along this route - two in front of the Govt Girls School, one at the main gate of the Government College, one at the Govt VHSS entrance, and another near the Govt UIT. Additionally, a plastic bottle collection bin has been placed near the college and the ITI.

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The crisis stems from the fact that the inorganic waste collected and sorted by the Haritha Karma Sena is not being cleared from these hubs in a timely manner.

Key issues faced by students

Eyesore: Piles of garbage right at the entrances of educational institutions create an unpleasant and discouraging environment for students.

Piles of garbage right at the entrances of educational institutions create an unpleasant and discouraging environment for students. Littered roads: Plastic waste frequently overflows and scatters across the street.

Plastic waste frequently overflows and scatters across the street. Stray dog menace: Stray dogs rip open the garbage bags and drag the waste onto the road, worsening the litter.

Stray dogs rip open the garbage bags and drag the waste onto the road, worsening the litter. Infestation: Overgrown weeds around the unmanaged waste units have turned these spots into breeding grounds for snakes and other reptiles.

Overgrown weeds around the unmanaged waste units have turned these spots into breeding grounds for snakes and other reptiles. Health hazards: During the monsoon, stagnant water accumulates within the piled-up waste, leading to mosquito breeding and the threat of vector-borne diseases.

During the monsoon, stagnant water accumulates within the piled-up waste, leading to mosquito breeding and the threat of vector-borne diseases. Blocked walkways: Since the MCFs are placed right on the roadside, they obstruct the path of pedestrians and students walking to school.

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Students’ demands include relocation of all MCFs from the vicinity of educational institutions immediately. Until they are moved, implement a system to clear the accumulated waste on a daily basis. And Regularly clean the roads and footpaths, and clear away overgrown weeds.

“We will soon relocate the MCFs on Anappara Road that are currently causing trouble for students. The matter has already been discussed in both the Panchayat committee and the Haritha Karma Sena members' meeting. These units will be shifted to a less populated are”, said Malayinkeezhu Panchayat President S H Niyadul Akzar said.