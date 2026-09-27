Staff and ASHA workers at the Bisonvalley Panchayat Community Health Centre have cultivated a soothing sight for patients and children arriving for vaccinations. This initiative, under the leadership of Junior Health Inspector E A Baburaj, saw the staff transform the previously barren land around the Centre into a vibrant marigold garden.

It was two years ago, following Baburaj's transfer to this location, that the planting of flowering plants began in the courtyard and surrounding areas of this government institution. The garden initially featured various native flowering plants, including sunflowers and lilies.

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A few months ago, 400 marigold saplings, acquired from a nursery in Edamattom, were planted. Now, the area is bursting with marigold flowers in vibrant yellow and red hues.

Visitors frequently take photos with the marigolds as a vibrant backdrop before leaving. The staff at the Community Health Centre affirm that the joy this brings to the local community is their sole reward.

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Junior Public Health Nurse Sunaira Salam, MLSP R Remya, and ASHA workers Omana Unnikrishnan, Valsa Kunjappan, Mini Suresh, Chandrika, and Deepa are the dedicated individuals behind this beautiful initiative.