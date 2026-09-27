Kozhikode: Local Self-Government Minister K M Shaji on Sunday brushed aside the controversy over his use of a luxury Range Rover, saying the issue was being blown out of proportion by Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM) cyber handles.

Speaking to the media in Kozhikode, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leader said the vehicle used by a minister is effectively the minister's vehicle and there was nothing wrong with him choosing the SUV over the official car.

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Shaji also dismissed allegations that he was using the vehicle, owned by a businessman and described as his friend, in return for favours. "There was no such favour. I have been using this car for a long time, even during the 2021 Assembly election campaign in Azhikode," he said.

Shaji's use of the luxury vehicle came under fire after CPM and Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) leaders criticised him for setting aside his official vehicle and using a private car.

CPM leader and former minister K T Jaleel strongly criticised Shaji's decision. Jaleel questioned the propriety of a minister using a vehicle provided by a friend and said the matter should be examined in the light of the ministerial oath.

CPM leader and MLA M Vijin described Shaji's use of the private vehicle, reportedly worth around ₹4 crore, as suspicious and alleged that the arrangement was illegal. He also questioned whether the vehicle had a logbook and whether records were being maintained on where it travelled and for what purposes.

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Shaji rejected the allegations and questioned the CPM's claim about the price of the vehicle. "Anyone can Google the price of this car. I don't know where they got such a big number from," he said.

He also denied any violation of official protocol in using the vehicle. Shaji said ministers are assigned an official number rather than a specific car with a registration number and defended his decision to use the number 13.

"All ministers have been assigned an official number. There is no car registration number against the list. I have been given the number 13," he said.

Shaji also cited the country's Flag Code to defend the use of the national flag on the vehicle, saying that a car need not be the official vehicle of a minister for the national flag to be displayed on it.

He further said ministers should not use their official privileges for personal matters, but argued that personal privileges could be used for matters concerning the welfare of the people.

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He added that to frame him for any wrongdoing, the existing rules have to be changed.

Shaji alleges favouritism in LDF rule

The Vengara MLA also used the occasion to target the previous LDF government, alleging that its 10-year rule was marked by corruption and favouritism.

Referring specifically to his department, Shaji alleged that more than 10,000 appointments had been made in the Local Self-Government Department without following proper procedures.

"There were 10,000 appointments made in the LSGD department alone that were not through proper procedures. I will check this," he said.