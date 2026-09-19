Kozhikode: The controversy over Local Self-Government Minister K M Shaji’s use of a luxury Range Rover SUV has intensified, with more CPM and DYFI leaders criticising his decision to set aside the official vehicle allotted to him by the government and use a vehicle owned by a businessman.

The controversy erupted on social media over Shaji’s use of the luxury SUV. Responding to the criticism, the minister said there was no financial loss to the government as he was using the vehicle provided by a friend free of charge. He also said the official Innova car allotted to him had already covered more than four lakh kilometres and was not in suitable condition for long distance travel.

“The Innova Crysta car allotted to me has already been driven for more than four lakh kilometres. The vehicle is not in a condition to undertake long-distance journeys. That is why I obtained my friend’s Range Rover car to use without paying any rent. The said vehicle, which has low mileage, is being used despite incurring a loss,” the minister said.

However, CPM leader and former minister K T Jaleel strongly criticised Shaji’s decision. Jaleel questioned the propriety of a minister using a vehicle provided by a friend and said the matter should be examined in light of the ministerial oath.

“It is shameful that a minister has to borrow a car to get around, and it is also a violation of the oath of office,” Jaleel said. He further questioned whether accepting a vehicle from a close friend could conflict with the commitment made in the oath to act without special favour or hostility towards anyone.

Jaleel also called for an inquiry into the ownership of the vehicle used by Shaji, including the identity of its RC owner and the source of the owner’s financial resources.

He further questioned the broader implications of ministers using privately owned luxury vehicles instead of government-allotted vehicles. “What would happen if other ministers followed the same approach, abandoned their current official vehicles, and started travelling in free Mercedes-Benz and Range Rover cars?” he asked.

On Saturday, more CPM and DYFI leaders joined the criticism.

CPM leader and MLA M Vijin described Shaji’s use of a private vehicle reportedly worth around ₹4 crore as suspicious and alleged that the arrangement was illegal. He also questioned whether the vehicle had a logbook and whether records were being maintained regarding where the vehicle travelled and the purposes for which it was being used.

Vijin called on the Chief Minister to clarify the government’s position on the matter. He also warned that there would be strong protests if the minister did not change the vehicle.

DYFI State President Chintha Jerome also sought clarification from the Chief Minister. She said there are specific norms governing the use of vehicles as government vehicles and questioned whether Shaji had opted for the private SUV because he considered the vehicle allotted by the government inadequate.

Jerome also claimed that the matter amounted to a violation of the constitutional oath of office.

She further called for an examination of whether the use of the private vehicle was connected to any favour or benefit received by the minister and said the DYFI would strongly protest the matter.

Meanwhile, the owner of the vehicle, Yakoob, a native of Thillankeri in Kannur and a Saudi-based businessman, rejected the allegations surrounding the minister’s use of the vehicle.

“I run a business in Saudi Arabia, and I am a close friend of K M Shaji. He has occasionally used the car since before he became a minister. Whenever I leave Kerala for Saudi Arabia, I keep the vehicle at his residence. There is nothing illegal about this arrangement,” Yakoob said.

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Yakoob is also the Kannur district treasurer of the Kerala Muslim Cultural Centre (KMCC), the cultural wing of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML).