Pirayiri: A man rushed his bedridden mother to safety after a portion of their house collapsed early on Sunday, only for the remaining sections to come down moments later.

The incident occurred around 3 am when V Rajan of Navakkodu in Kodunthirappully woke up to a loud noise and found part of the house had collapsed. As other portions also appeared unstable, he alerted his sister Prema and her two daughters and asked them to rush outside. He then carried his mother, Ponnu, to safety.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ponnu had been bedridden for nearly a year after suffering from a heart ailment. Soon after Rajan took her outside, the remaining portions of the house, including the bedroom and kitchen, also collapsed.

Rajan said he was relieved that everyone escaped safely. A portion of the house had also collapsed during the previous monsoon. Panchayat officials visited the site and assured the family that steps would be taken to make the house habitable.