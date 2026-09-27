Thalassery: A 13-year-old NCC cadet became a lifesaver for a migrant worker who was caught under a private bus. It was P Harshith, a Class 9 student from Govt. Brennen Higher Secondary School, who administered CPR to the man who had fallen unconscious after being hit by a private bus that was reversing at the new bus stand on Saturday evening.

The timely intervention helped the man regain consciousness and open his eyes. Harshith also stayed with him, helping to get him into an autorickshaw to be taken to the hospital. Harshith is the son of P. Ranjith and U.M. Rashina, residing at Harshom House, Kommal Vayal.

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He had arrived at the bus stand after his school's arts festival, on his way home. The accident occurred while he was waiting for another bus, after a conductor on an earlier bus refused him a concession fare due to the late hour.

Harshith had received CPR training from the fire and rescue services when he was in the seventh grade. He had also honed his skills during an NCC camp.