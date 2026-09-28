Moms booked for letting minors get behind the wheel in Kasaragod
Authorities in Bekal and Melparamba have charged three mothers after their underage children were caught riding scooters without licences, with the vehicles impounded.
Authorities in Bekal and Melparamba have charged three mothers after their underage children were caught riding scooters without licences, with the vehicles impounded.
Authorities in Bekal and Melparamba have charged three mothers after their underage children were caught riding scooters without licences, with the vehicles impounded.
Kasaragod: Police have registered cases against three mothers in Bekal and Melparamba police stations for allowing their minor children to ride scooters. The scooters were also seized.
During a routine vehicle check led by Melparamba SI T Akhil, a 15-year-old student from Bendichal was stopped while riding a scooter. When asked for a license, the boy admitted he didn't have one. Police then confirmed his age as 15.
Upon questioning, the student informed officers that his mother had given him the scooter. Subsequently, a case was registered against the child's mother, a resident of Bendichal.
Meanwhile, under the leadership of Bekal SI U. Roshith, two 17-year-olds were apprehended during separate vehicle inspections while riding scooters. One was stopped while travelling from Podippallam towards Palakunnu, and his mother, a resident of Kannamkulam, Bekal, had a case filed against her. The other minor was caught in Mouvval, and a case was also registered against his mother, a woman from Periya Bazaar.
Such incidents are on the rise despite ongoing awareness campaigns against allowing minors to drive. If a minor is caught driving during an inspection, a fine of ₹25,000 is imposed, police warned.