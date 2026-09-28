Kochi: Amster Overseas CEO Parvathy Maya Shaji was granted conditional bail by the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court, Ernakulam, on Monday in connection with the multi-crore overseas recruitment scam.

The court observed that further police custody was not required and allowed her bail petition. It imposed seven conditions on her release, including executing a personal bond of ₹30,000 with two solvent sureties for the same amount.

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Parvathy has been directed to surrender her passport within seven days and not leave Kerala without prior permission from the court. She has also been barred from intimidating or contacting witnesses and de facto complainants.

Meanwhile, hundreds of job aspirants who allegedly paid money to Amster Overseas staged protests outside the agency’s Kochi office and at the Palarivattom police station, demanding immediate refunds.

Victims from various districts alleged that they had paid large sums to the agency but were left waiting for years without receiving work permits or getting their money back.

“I paid ₹5.20 lakh. It has been three years since I paid. There are people waiting here for five and six years,” an aggrieved applicant told the media.

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He alleged that the agency had repeatedly promised visas for countries including Serbia and Russia. He said he eventually lost his existing job in Bengaluru while waiting for the promised overseas employment.

Duped job aspirants said that they have paid huge amounts of money after being attracted by promotional campaigns featuring celebrity figures. They alleged that despite making the payment, there was no evidence of the promised embassy visa approvals.

The protests intensified inside the agency’s premises, with job seekers confronting staff and demanding answers from the senior management. The protesters also questioned the agency over repayment cheques and promises that had allegedly failed to materialise.

Vishnu, the agency’s Kochi branch manager, said the management had been informed about the complaints and maintained that the company intended to provide full refunds.

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“We have informed the management, and the management’s stance is that a full refund will be provided,” he said.

Vishnu also claimed that the Kochi office did not handle the funds and that the money collected from customers was remitted to the company’s Abu Dhabi branch.

“Nothing has been done from here. All money collected went directly to the Abu Dhabi branch,” he said.

However, the explanation failed to satisfy the protesters, who pointed out that the agency’s recruitment licence had expired. They alleged that repeated assurances about refunds were being used to delay repayments.

Meanwhile, the investigation has widened to include a possible money-laundering angle. Investigators have submitted a report to the Enforcement Directorate detailing financial transactions and receipts allegedly showing that funds collected from customers were diverted to overseas bank accounts.

The police have also registered a third FIR against Parvathy in connection with the complaints. Several other key accused, including her husband and associates of the firm, remain absconding.

Authorities said look-out circulars are being issued against the absconding accused to prevent them from leaving the country.