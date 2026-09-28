Polling for the by-elections in 38 local self-government wards across the state began at 7 am on Monday. The contests come as a litmus test at a crucial time for both of Kerala's dominant political fronts.

The by-elections, conducted based on the revised voter list published on August 19, are being held in 12 districts, with Kollam and Alappuzha being the only exceptions. The polls cover two Corporation wards in Ernakulam and Kozhikode, three Municipality wards in Thrissur, Palakkad and Kannur, three District Panchayat wards in Thiruvananthapuram, Kottayam and Palakkad, seven Block Panchayat wards and 23 Grama Panchayat wards.

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Polling, which commenced at 7 am, will close at 6 pm, and the counting of votes is set to commence on Tuesday at 10 am.

The final date for completing all election procedures is October 1. Candidates must submit their election expenditure accounts by October 29.

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The polls come as a crucial test for both fronts in the state, amid differing views on the shifting political mood. The Left is looking to project itself as a cohesive unit following its defeat in the Assembly elections held earlier this year and the 2025 local body polls. Many, both within and outside the party, attribute the setbacks to growing discontent with the CPM's state leadership.

The polls would gauge the public’s reaction to the CPM’s extended State Committee meeting, the measures announced thereafter, and other efforts to contain the damage that led to its electoral defeat.

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Meanwhile, with more than 100 days having passed since the UDF government led by Chief Minister VD Satheesan came to power, the elections will offer an indication of the public mood towards the government.