Idukki: A 10-year-old boy was found dead near his house with a rope entangled around his neck at Churakkulam Estate in Vandiperiyar.

The deceased has been identified as Zainoor Alam, son of Assam natives Shahida Khatoon and Shahir Hussain, who work at the estate.

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According to police, the preliminary assumption is that the boy died after the rope became entangled around his neck while he was playing.

The incident occurred at the estate layam (labour quarters). The boy’s parents found him with the rope around his neck when they returned from work. They immediately rushed him to the Vandiperiyar Churakkulam Primary Hospital, but he had already died.

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Vandiperiyar police have registered a case and launched an investigation.