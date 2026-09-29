A vital bridge on the road connecting Neriamangalam Moonnam Mile to the Ancham Mile tribal settlement, Unnathi has fallen into a dangerously dilapidated state. Built across the Deviyar River, the bridge’s central granite pillar and the retaining wall of its approach road have completely collapsed.

This route is a lifeline for the local community. It is used daily by vehicles, including three jeeps operating under the government’s Gothra Sarathi scheme, which transports tribal children to school. With the bridge now compromised, commuting to and from the settlement has turned into a hazardous ordeal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Though built over a decade ago, the bridge had long been neglected. Two years ago, when the structure first became unsafe, the residents took matters into their own hands, pooling resources to rebuild the damaged granite pillars and the protective walls of the approach road. However, the recent heavy rains washed away all their hard work, destroying the newly restored pillar and retaining wall.

During his tenure from 2016 to 2021, former MLA S Rajendran had sanctioned ₹1.25 crore for the development of the settlement, which included constructing the road, a community hall, and the bridge.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, Panchayat Member Aneesh Gopi and tribal chief Rajappan Kani alleged that the government agency tasked with the project left the construction half-done. The frustrated residents of the settlement have urged the authorities to intervene immediately and complete the pending work before a major accident occurs.