Thiruvananthapuram: BPL families in Kerala will get free Trop T (Troponin T) tests for faster heart attack detection at government health facilities from October 1, Health Minister K Muralidharan said.

Speaking to Malayala Manorama, the minister said the scheme would be rolled out at primary health centres, district hospitals and general hospitals. The health department aims to ensure timely and effective treatment for heart attack patients.

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Trop T is a crucial blood test that helps detect heart muscle damage. It also facilitates timely referral for further treatment and is particularly useful when ECG findings are inconclusive.

Trop T levels rise in the blood when the heart muscle is damaged. Hence, along with an ECG, the test plays an important role in assessing the possibility of a heart attack.