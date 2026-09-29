Uproar marked the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) parliamentary party meeting in Thodupuzha on Tuesday, with a section of party workers confining district president K M A Shukkoor during the meeting.

The meeting, convened by the League's district committee to discuss corruption allegations in the municipality, ended in chaos. The protesters demanded action against League councillor and former chairperson Safiya Jabbar, who had raised corruption allegations against the municipal chairperson during a council meeting.

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A section of workers also confined municipal councillor and former chairman A M Haris, among others, during the protest.

The protesters demanded that evidence be produced to substantiate the allegation that bribes had been taken from contractors.

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Following the uproar, the district president said he would recommend to the party's state committee that action be taken against Safiya Jabbar for allegedly making the allegations without evidence.

Meanwhile, a three-member committee has been appointed to investigate the corruption allegations in the municipality.