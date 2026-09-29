Kattappana: A 42-year-old man has been sentenced to 31 years of rigorous imprisonment and fined ₹1.15 lakh for trespassing into the house of a minor girl, abducting her and sexually assaulting her at multiple locations.

The accused, Ramesh, alias Monkia, of Puthiyaveettil in Ambalamedu, Anakkara, was sentenced by Kattappana POCSO Court Judge G R Bilkul.

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The court sentenced him to 11 years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹65,000 under the IPC provisions. In default of payment of the fine, he will have to undergo an additional 16 months of rigorous imprisonment.

Under the POCSO Act, he was sentenced to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment and fined ₹50,000. If he fails to pay the fine, he will have to undergo an additional one year of rigorous imprisonment.

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The incident took place in 2020. According to the case, the accused trespassed into the survivor's house and assaulted her in her room before abducting her. He then sexually assaulted her on different days at locations in Kottayam, Munnar and Tamil Nadu.

The investigation was conducted by V S Navas, the then SHO of Vandanmedu police station, who later filed the chargesheet. Police officials Rajani Balakrishnan, Veena R, Harikumar, Deji P Varghese and Bineesh assisted in the investigation.

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Advocate Sushmitha John appeared for the prosecution, assisted by police officials Jinomon and Ansalna.