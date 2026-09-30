Ezhamkulam: The four-way Ezhamkulam Junction is rapidly turning into an accident hotspot. This junction, where major routes like KP Road and the Kaippattor-Ezhamkulam-Enath road converge, has been witnessing a surge in vehicular accidents.

Just the other day, a pickup van, speeding across KP Road from Pathanamthitta towards Enath Road, collided with scooter riders, sending them sprawling. Two people were injured in that incident. The primary reason for the escalating accident rate is the excessive speed of vehicles approaching from all three roads. Speeding tipper trucks and pickup vans are predominantly responsible for these collisions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite signal lights being installed here for controlling traffic, their non-operation is a significant factor contributing to the rise in accidents. A majority of these incidents occur during peak hours: morning, evening, night, and even early dawn. Pedestrians, including school children, the elderly, and women, are also finding it extremely difficult and dangerous to cross the road safely.

Commuters complain that despite the junction being a notorious accident zone, authorities have taken no action to activate the signal lights, install warning boards, or implement speed control mechanisms, thereby paving the way for more accidents.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hundreds of vehicles traverse these three roads daily. Consequently, commuters are demanding that authorities take urgent steps to implement effective speed control measures at this crucial intersection.

“Immediate action must be taken to curb accidents at Ezhankulam Junction. Strict legal measures should be implemented against vehicles that speed recklessly. If the police can successfully control the excessive speed of tipper trucks and pickup trucks, accidents can be drastically reduced. Additionally, speed humps should be installed to slow down vehicles approaching the junction”, said Shaiju Nalloor, district president of Human Rights Protection Committee.