A Dubai court has ordered an insurance company to pay AED 655,341 (approximately ₹1.7 crore) to an Indian expatriate who lost his left leg below the knee in a severe road accident. Sudheer, a native of Varkala in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, was awarded AED 600,000 in damages along with litigation expenses.

The accident occurred in May 2025 when Sudheer was travelling to his workplace in Ajman in a company vehicle alongside fellow workers. The driver lost control of the vehicle, which veered onto the pavement and crashed into an electricity pole.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sudheer, who was the sole breadwinner for his family consisting of his wife and two children, suffered catastrophic injuries to his left leg. He was rushed to the NMC Royal Hospital in Jebel Ali, where doctors had to amputate his leg below the knee to save his life.

Determined to seek justice, Sudheer initiated legal proceedings against the insurance company. He was represented by Advocate Shamshudeen Karunagappally, senior legal consultant at Aisha Al Dahiri Advocates. The lawsuit sought compensation for the permanent disability, loss of employment, future loss of earnings, physical pain, mental agony, and the immense financial distress imposed on his family.

ADVERTISEMENT

Initially, the Court of First Instance awarded Sudheer AED 400,000. Dissatisfied with the amount, his legal team filed an appeal, leading the Court of Appeal to increase the compensation to AED 600,000. Following the ruling, the insurance company transferred AED 655,341, which included court costs, directly to Sudheer's bank account.

Despite the payout, Sudheer and his legal team believe the compensation does not fully account for the lifelong impact of his injuries. Adv Karunagappally stated that they are moving the Dubai Court of Cassation to appeal the verdict further, as Sudheer continues his relentless pursuit of complete justice.