Thiruvananthapuram: The government has agreed to most of the demands raised by the Lower Primary School Teacher (LPST ) Rank Holders Association. The decision comes after a meeting with General Education Minister N Shamsuddeen and the representatives of the association.

The Head Teacher Vacany (HTV) posts in government schools where the LP section has more than 150 students, and which are currently being filled on a daily-wage basis, will be reported to the Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC) for appointments from the existing rank list.

ADVERTISEMENT

The minister assured the association that teachers would not lose their jobs as a result of posts being phased out or removed from government schools.

Steps on PSC rank lists

The association had also demanded a review of the practice of issuing a fresh notification for LPST posts before completing appointments from an existing PSC rank list.

ADVERTISEMENT

The minister said the Director of General Education has been instructed to take practical steps to ensure that the PSC prepares rank lists based on the number of vacancies reported.

On the demand to extend the validity of the current PSC rank list for LPST posts, Shamsuddeen said requests for extension would be considered sympathetically after the expiry of the existing list, particularly in cases where sufficient appointments could not be made due to technical reasons.

ADVERTISEMENT

The minister held the discussion with representatives of the LPST Rank Holders Association as part of efforts to address their concerns regarding appointments and vacancies.

Director of General Education Arun K Vijayan, Additional Directors Shibu RS and Santhosh CA, Senior Administrative Officer Simi AS and Joint Secretary Jayakumar attended the meeting.