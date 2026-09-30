Kozhencherry (Pathanamthitta): Police have concluded that the killing of a 20-year-old woman at a resort in Maramon on Tuesday was a premeditated attack. The accused, Jithu, and the deceased, S Dinsha Shaji, had known each other for several months.

Dinsha had completed her aviation course and joined the resort on September 11 as part of her training. Jithu, 27, is a native of Keezhukara in Kozhencherry. They met when Dinsha was attending the aviation course near the hotel where Jithu worked. The SIM card used in her phone was purchased by Jithu. Later, Dinsha got a job at a resort in Maramon and moved into the staff quarters.

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Police said Jithu told them that he had been in love with Dinsha. According to him, an argument over messages Dinsha had sent to someone else from her phone led to the murder, police said. The accused reached the resort around 1.30 pm on Tuesday, when Dinsha was on duty at the reception. She came outside after he called her. The two spoke for around 20 minutes in the resort's parking area. Employees confirmed that Jithu spoke angrily to Dinsha during the conversation.

During the argument, Jithu allegedly took out a small knife he had kept in his trouser pocket and stabbed Dinsha in the neck. She fell to the ground after the first stab. Police said Jithu then stabbed her five more times in the neck while she was lying on the ground.

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A security guard near the reception was the first to rush to the scene. Jithu remained seated in the parking area while Dinsha was taken to hospital. Dinsha died around 30 minutes after being brought to a private hospital in Kozhencherry. Other employees overpowered Jithu and tied him up.

The resort's CCTV cameras captured the conversation between Jithu and Dinsha, as well as the attack. Witnesses said Jithu showed no remorse after the attack and appeared angry. He was still agitated when police arrived and took him into custody.

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Police took Jithu to the Koipuram police station and later to the district hospital in Kozhencherry, where he underwent a medical examination. Thiruvalla DySP P R Santhosh and Mallappally CI Santhosh Kumar are leading the investigation.

S Dinsha, 20, was the daughter of Shaji and Sheeja of Dinsha Manzil in Kanjiradukunnu, Sam Nagar, Kulathupuzha, Kollam.