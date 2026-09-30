Idukki: A teacher who had arrived for a two-day training programme collapsed and died at a private resort in Marayoor. The deceased has been identified as Duraiswamy (51), a native of Surya Nagar, Ondiputhur, Coimbatore.

Around 140 teachers from various Government schools in Tiruppur district had reached Marayoor on the 28th for a training session on climate change. They were scheduled to return on the 30th.

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Duraiswamy collapsed around 3.45am on Wednesday. Though he was rushed to the hospital immediately, his life could not be saved.

The Marayoor Police completed the formalities and the body was handed over to the relatives after the postmortem procedure.