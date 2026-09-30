A 23-year-old Malayali youth has died after falling from an under-construction high-rise building in Dubai during work. The deceased, identified as Muhsin, was the son of Ayimbadi Mustafa, a native of Pantharangadi Pathinarungal Anithara near Tirurangadi in Malappuram district.

The incident occurred at the Sobha One Tower site in the Ras Al Khor area of Dubai. Muhsin, who was employed as a welder, reportedly fell from the upper floors of the building while carrying out his work. Though emergency services were alerted immediately, he succumbed to his injuries.

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Muhsin is survived by his mother, Sumayya Ullanam, and his siblings, Safwan and Mufida Saniyya. Local community groups and social workers in Dubai are currently coordinating with the authorities to complete the necessary legal procedures and repatriate his mortal remains to Kerala.