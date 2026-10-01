Kasaragod: The BJP on Thursday staged protests across Kerala against the alleged attack on its state headquarters, Mararji Bhavan, in Thiruvananthapuram, and the assault on the vehicle of party national executive committee member P K Krishnadas in Neyyattinkara.

The statewide protests were organised by the BJP state unit after unidentified persons hurled stones and bottles at Mararji Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday night. Krishnadas's vehicle was attacked earlier on Wednesday while he was travelling to Neyyattinkara to attend a BJP protest.

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The BJP also described the Youth Congress protest against Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his visit to Kerala as a security lapse. Youth Congress activists waved black flags at Shah's convoy near Asramam in Kollam on September 26. The protesters were detained by police.

In Thiruvananthapuram, BJP activists marched to the Secretariat to protest the attack on Mararji Bhavan. The march began at Pulimoodu, and protesters attempted to push through police barricades outside the Secretariat, leading to scuffles with the police.

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In Chengannur, BJP activists waved black flags at Higher Education Minister Roji M John. The BJP staged a protest in Kanhangad when Sports and Youth Affairs Minister O J Janeesh, who is also the Youth Congress state president, arrived there.

In Kasaragod, the BJP organised protests at several locations, including Kasaragod town, Kanhangad, Kuttikol, Trikaripur, Kumbla, Manjeshwar and Badiadka. The party also took out a protest march to the office of Udma MLA and Congress leader K Neelakandan at Poinachi.

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When BJP workers tried to cross the barricades, police used a water cannon. Several protesters were arrested and removed from the spot. BJP district president M L Ashwini said the protests were against the attack on the party headquarters, Krishnadas's vehicle, and also against the black-flag protest against Shah.

In Kannur, the party organised protest meetings at Sreekandapuram, Taliparamba, Alakode, Peringome, Pazhayangadi, Cherukunnu, Azhikode and Thottada. BJP North district president Vinodkumar said the protests were held at public places and warned that the party would march to the offices of Congress MLAs in the district in the coming days.

Krishnadas alleged that Congress and Youth Congress workers attacked his vehicle while he was travelling to a BJP protest in Neyyattinkara. Janeesh rejected the allegations in Kannur.