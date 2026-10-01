The 8th convocation of the Indian Institute of Information Technology, Kottayam, will be held on October 3 at 11 am on the IIIT campus. Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar will be the chief guest.

Vijayalekshmi Deshmane, Chairperson, Board of Governors, Prasad Krishna (Director-in-charge), and M Radhakrishnan, Registrar, will be present on the occasion.

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The IIIT Kottayam, established in 2015 as one among the IIITs established under the administrative control of the Government of India, was later declared as an “Institution of National Importance” by an Act of Parliament enacted in 2017.