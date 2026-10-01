Kasaragod: Alleging that the clash between Youth Congress and SFI activists in Thiruvananthapuram was a 'planned attack', Minister OJ Janeesh has questioned the SFI’s intervention in a protest that was directed against the Election Commission.

Speaking to the media in Nileshwar, Janeesh said the Youth Congress march was organised against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and said the protesters had not raised slogans against Opposition Leader Pinarayi Vijayan or the CPM.

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The march demanding the removal of the Chief Election Commissioner had reached the University College area on Wednesday, where stone pelting and the throwing of beer bottles were reported. Youth Congress leaders alleged that objects were thrown from the university hostel, while the SFI and CPM have disputed this account and alleged that Youth Congress and KSU workers provoked the violence. Police used tear gas and lathicharge as the situation escalated, with several students and police personnel injured.

Questioninig why SFI activists had intervened in the protest, Janeesh said pelting stones and throwing beer bottles at a march that was not directed against SFI or the CPM was immature and unnecessary.

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Condemning the attack on his car by DYFI workers at Taliparamba and Payyannur, Janeesh also criticised the alleged display of black flags at several locations. He said the developments indicated a deliberate attempt to escalate the protest. He further added that this was a political move by the opposition to remain relevant in politics after their crushing defeat in the last assembly elections.

Janneesh also referred to recent incidents involving protests against ministers and alleged that such actions set a wrong example for party workers.

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He said the opposition's approach was indirectly benefiting the BJP, referring to the Congress and CPM being allies in the INDIA bloc at the national level. Janeesh said democratic protests would not face government interference as long as they remained peaceful. However, he warned that the system would intervene when protests crossed the limits of democratic conduct.

The clash meanwhile, has developed into a wider political dispute. While Youth Congress leaders have alleged that SFI activists initiated the violence, CPM and SFI leaders have accused the police and Youth Congress workers of targeting students. Opposition Leader Pinarayi Vijayan, who visited the site, criticised the police action, while the SFI announced a class boycott in protest.