Thiruvananthapuram: The Food Safety Department shut down 74 food establishments and seized and destroyed 1,436.4 litres of cooking oil during a statewide inspection drive to curb repeated reuse of cooking oil.

Under Operation Thelima, special squads inspected 1,834 food establishments across all 14 districts on September 29 and 30. The inspections found establishments using repeatedly heated or unfit cooking oil.

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The department has recommended adjudication proceedings against 19 establishments for violating food safety standards, Health and Devaswom Minister K Muraleedharan said. It also issued 147 improvement/rectification notices over shortcomings related to hygiene, licensing and food safety practices.

The inspections mainly targeted roadside eateries, tea shops, street food stalls and snack-making units that use large quantities of oil. The squads began inspections from 4 pm, when the preparation and sale of fried snacks typically increase.

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Officials assessed cooking oil quality using Total Polar Compounds (TPC) meters and mobile food testing laboratories. Seventy-four samples were tested on the spot, enabling immediate action against establishments found in violation of the norms.

TPC indicates the deterioration of cooking oil caused by repeated heating. Under food safety standards, oil with a TPC level above 25% cannot be used for cooking. Repeated heating causes chemical degradation and forms polar compounds, and prolonged use of degraded oil can pose health risks.

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Food establishments using large quantities of cooking oil must maintain records of its use and disposal. Used cooking oil should be handed over to authorised agencies for biodiesel production.

The special inspections will continue and expand to more areas based on public complaints, the minister said. The minister added that strict legal action will be taken against establishments where violations are confirmed.