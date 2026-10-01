Thrissur: Once completely alien to them, the fast-paced sport of fencing has now taken two students from St Thomas College Higher Secondary School, Thrissur, to the international stage. T K Arav Krishna and Navaneet V Manoj have been selected to represent the nation at the Asian Cadet Fencing Championship, scheduled to be held from November 20 to 23 in Chennai.

For Class 8 student T K Arav Krishna, the journey into fencing began purely by chance. Having trained in karate for five years, Arav was looking for a new challenge when the Head of Physical Education at Vimala College spotted him during a training session three years ago and suggested that he try fencing.

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"Initially, we had no idea what fencing was until we saw it. We hadn’t even heard about the sport, but now, because of us, even our friends are eager to know more about it,' Arav said.

At first, his family was hesitant as they were unfamiliar with the sport, but they went to see the trial classes at the college’s Vimala Fencing Academy and eventually enrolled him. Arav’s dedication soon began to show results.

"With his effort and dedication, he won first place in the Kerala state school fencing championship in Kannur under the sub-junior boys (sabre individual) category. His exemplary performance at the Cadet National Championship in Uttarakhand has earned him a spot to play in Chennai," said Arav's father, T K Krishnaprasad.

"As he progressed, his coach suggested moving him from foil to sabre to match his energetic style, one of the three styles of fencing. It needs quicker and faster movements and needs more attacking, which was more suitable for his body," Krishnaprasad said.

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Arav’s growing passion for the sport has even rubbed off at home. His father, a health insurance agent, noted, "Anvit, his five-year-old brother, picks up the blade and pretends to play just like his brother."

Joining Arav in Chennai is his schoolmate Navaneet V Manoj, a Class 11 student who will compete in the under-17 epee event. Navaneet, the son of Manoj V N and Prabha, secured second place in the state school championship in Kannur in September and represented Kerala last year in Uttarakhand along with Arav.

Training alongside 20 to 25 young fencers across various categories at the Vimala Fencing Academy, the duo spends their evenings training with their coaches, Amallal and Shyam.

"Our coaches are currently teaching us techniques for the upcoming competition and have asked us to focus on our diet. They are incredibly supportive," Navaneet said. His sister, Navanya, also practises the sport.

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Their parents, however, point out that despite their passion for the sport, fencing remains an expensive sport. "Fencing used to be rare among Malayalis, but now it’s getting common, with strong competition in Malappuram and Wayanad, but the financial burden remains," said Krishnaprasad.

"In terms of the equipment, even without the blade, the handle costs around ₹1,800. The blade is brittle and tends to break during practice multiple times a month,” he said, adding that standard equipment must be shipped from countries such as Hungary and Germany, driving up costs.

For the upcoming Chennai event alone, travel, accommodation and international-standard gear will cost around ₹2.45 lakh. "So far, we have not had any backing from the sports council. We are actively looking for sponsorships from cooperative societies, but that’s about it,” he said, as both families work tirelessly to ensure their sons can compete.