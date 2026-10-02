Thiruvananthapuram: As many as 160 people have been booked in connection with the Youth Congress-SFI clashes that rocked the capital city on Wednesday night.

According to police, cases under non-bailable sections have been registered against 80 SFI activists and district office-bearers, as well as 80 Youth Congress and KSU activists. Among those arraigned as accused are the Youth Congress district president Nemom Shajeer, district vice-president Saidali Kaippadi and KSU district president Gopu Neyyar. The SFI, however, accused the police of booking activists who had already been injured in the lathi charge inside the university hostel.

ADVERTISEMENT

The FIR states that the two groups resorted to violence during the Youth Congress march, throwing stones, bricks and torches at each other and assaulting several people, including police personnel. Sections pertaining to destruction of public property and incitement to riot have also been invoked.

Also Read Who wants to please Sangh Parivar more; CPM and Congress fight it out in the streets

The clash broke out near the University men's hostel soon after the Youth Congress district committee took out a march demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Police fired tear gas to disperse the protesters and later entered the hostel premises, where they lathi-charged SFI activists.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police said the violence was triggered after SFI activists inside the hostel hurled beer bottles at the march. The SFI, however, accuses the Youth Congress activists of escalating the situation by throwing torches into the hostel.

ADGP (Law and Order) P Vijayan said there was no lapse in the police action, including the lathi charge, which became necessary after the clash turned into a direct confrontation. Without police intervention, the situation could have spiralled out of control, he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Two held for blocking minister’s vehicle

Meanwhile, two Youth Morcha leaders were arrested in connection with the interception and blocking of Minister K M Shaji's vehicle. District vice-president Peter Solomon and general secretary Ranjith were arrested by Cantonment police and later remanded in custody. Five people have been named as accused in the case.

Youth Morcha activists intercepted Shaji at Vanrose Junction as he was returning to his official residence after the Cabinet meeting. The minister stepped out of his official vehicle and tried to continue his journey in an autorickshaw, but the activists stopped the autorickshaw as well, after which he walked home.

Shaji was not accompanied by an escort or pilot vehicles at the time. He had maintained that no case should be registered in connection with the incident.