Kannur: Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president and Electricity Minister Sunny Joseph on Friday, October 2, accused the CPM and BJP of orchestrating attacks against Congress workers and its affiliated organisations and demanded that both parties stop the “organised” violence.

“I demand that the two parties concerned take steps to put an end to these attacks. The government will take every step to bring the attackers before the law,” Joseph told reporters at Iritty in Kannur.

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He said Congress workers, including those belonging to the Youth Congress and KSU, had faced organised attacks in different parts of Kerala in recent days. He added that Sports and Youth Affairs Minister O J Janeesh, who is also the Youth Congress state president, was attacked in around seven places in Kannur and Kasaragod districts on Thursday.

He then alleged that the attacks, "in the name of black flag protests", were being carried out with the knowledge, support and directions of the CPM and BJP leaderships.

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According to Joseph, Congress offices were attacked in Thiruvananthapuram and Kannur. In Thiruvananthapuram, BJP workers allegedly attacked the District Congress Committee (DCC) office and another Congress office was set on fire, followed by an attack on the DCC office by DYFI workers, he said.

In Kannur, CPM workers attacked the DCC office and the Kuthuparamba constituency-level Congress office, he alleged.

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Joseph further stated the protests went beyond showing black flags. “Ministers travel for the needs of the people. The protests are being held to prevent the ministers from attending public events. I strongly condemn the violence and other illegal activities being carried out in the name of black flag protests,” he said.

The incidents followed clashes between Youth Congress and SFI activists in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday during a protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Police intervened with lathi charge after the two groups clashed near the University Men's Hostel at Palayam.

Joseph alleged that the CPM was trying to disrupt the prevailing peace in Kerala to divert attention from the political and organisational difficulties within the party, including disputes over its recent electoral defeat and who should be held responsible for it.

At the national level, Joseph said the BJP was facing opposition over allegations concerning the functioning of the Election Commission. He added that Congress, under the leadership of Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, was continuing protests demanding accountability from the Chief Election Commissioner.

He also alleged that the CPM and BJP had turned to “politics of violence” to obstruct the smooth functioning of the Kerala government and the UDF. “These attacks are not being carried out merely based on statements by leaders or DYFI and SFI leaders. They are being planned in an organised manner with the knowledge, cooperation, support and directions of the CPM and BJP leaderships,” he said.