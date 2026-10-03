Kottayam: Locals are pressing for at least a warning sign that reads 'Caution: Dangerous Culvert'. The Pachilakkeri culvert on the Thiruvathukkal Karimbalappadi-Pathinanjil Chira Road has fallen into a dangerous state. Built five decades ago, it has not undergone any significant maintenance since.

One side of the stone embankment beneath the culvert has come loose and is jutting precariously into the stream. This route is plied daily by two buses and is also used by large lorries carrying up to 10 tons. The culvert falls under municipal ownership. The roads on both sides are also in disrepair; however, municipal authorities stated that measures are underway to lay tiles on the adjacent sections.

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Adding to the concerns, the stream flowing beneath the culvert is also heavily polluted. Stagnant water, lacking proper flow, has become a breeding ground for mosquitoes. There is also a public demand for the stream's banks to be fully stone-pitched and cleaned.

Municipal Councillor Sheena Sabu stated that an estimate of ₹18.95 lakh has been prepared for the culvert's repair. She acknowledged that the stone pitching on one side beneath the culvert is protruding and confirmed that the work would be completed by including it in the next project.