Thrissur: As Dr E J Thomas first planted the grapevines, he must have said something to his wife, Rosily, along the lines of, "Let us get up early and go to the vineyards, let us see whether the vine has budded... " (athikaalathu ezhunettu munthirithottangalil poyi, munthirivalli thalirthu poo vidarukayum, maathalanaarakam pookkukayum cheythuvo ennu nokkaam..., the famed dialogues of one of the most celebrated romantic classic in Malayalam, Namukku Parkkan Munthirithoppukal).

Now, the 90-year-old doctor and his 80-year-old wife spend most of their time amid the grapevines. And not just any grapes – these are Cambodian grapes. It's a beautiful sight to behold the couple walking under the trellis in their 10-cent backyard in Thrissur, gently caressing the grape bunches and engaging in light conversation. It's been a year since Dr Thomas planted the Cambodian grapevines, and they are now copiously laden with fruits.

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The doctor and his wife tend to the garden during their morning and evening strolls through their yard. It provides physical exercise and mental peace. The garden also features a Miyasaki mango tree, whose fruit can fetch up to one lakh rupees. The sapling was planted a year ago and is expected to flower within three years. The garden also boasts other rare mango varieties such as Banana Mango, Himavasanth, R2E2, Kalapadi, Candymon, and Chausa. Other exotic fruits include Jaboticaba, Star Fruit, Japanese Guava, Mulberry, Sweet Lovi, Rambutan, Mangosteen, and various citrus varieties.

A single bunch of these Cambodian grapes can weigh over four kilograms. They have a delightful sweet-sour taste. After planting, they require daily watering. They thrive in direct sunlight. Ideal soil conditions include good drainage, adequate moisture, and a pH value between 6 and 7.

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Dr Thomas is an orthopaedic surgeon who has worked in general hospitals across Thrissur, Kannur, and Kozhikode districts, as well as in Saudi Arabia. He is a self-taught engineer, having acquired his knowledge through extensive reading and observation. He designed and constructed the building for Daya Hospital in Thrissur, and has, in fact, built a total of 13 hospitals.

Even his own residence in Chembukavu, Thrissur, where he currently lives, was built by Dr Thomas. After serving as the Superintendent of Daya Hospital for eight years, he began his retirement at the age of 66. He hails from the Edappully family of Irinjalakuda.