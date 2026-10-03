Key Events in Kerala: Book launch, screening of 'Shape of Momo', khadi exhibition on Oct 3
Events across Kerala include talks on Gandhian economics, book launches, cultural performances, craft fairs, film screenings, and various inaugurations and ceremonies, notably several by Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan.
Events across Kerala include talks on Gandhian economics, book launches, cultural performances, craft fairs, film screenings, and various inaugurations and ceremonies, notably several by Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan.
Events across Kerala include talks on Gandhian economics, book launches, cultural performances, craft fairs, film screenings, and various inaugurations and ceremonies, notably several by Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan.
Thiruvananthapuram
- Thycaud P.N. Panicker Knowledge Hall: P.N. Panicker Foundation's Weekly Talk Series presents a lecture on 'The Global Relevance of Gandhian Economic Philosophy' at 4:30 pm.
- Thycaud Ganesham: Bharatanatyam by Meenakshi Sreenivasan as part of the Soorya Festival at 6:45 pm.
- Press Club: Neema's book launch at 10:00 am.
Kollam
- Hotel Leela Raviz: Military Nursing Service Founder's Day Celebration at 9:00 am.
Kottayam
- Kottayam Thirunakkara NSS Taluk Union Hall: Taluk Working Committee Meeting of the NSS Karayogam, Vanitha Samajam, and Balasamajam from Vijayapuram area. Inauguration by Taluk Union President B. Gopakumar – 3:00 pm.
- Puthettu Govt. UP School: Kottayam Municipality 6th Ward Sabha Meeting – 2:30 pm.
Kochi
- Ernakulam Town Hall: Kerala Medical and Sales Representatives Association (CITU) State Conference – 10:00 am
- Theosophical Society, Pallimukku, Ernakulam: Study on Theosophy – 4:00 pm
- Kaloor International Stadium: Inauguration of 'The Artisans' Hat' Handicrafts Fair by MP Hibi Eden – 5:00 pm
- Changampuzha Cultural Centre, Edappally: Edappally Citizens Forum Elders' Festival, featuring a Karaoke Musical Program and the play 'We Have No Death' – 5:30 pm
- Indian Chamber of Commerce, Mattancherry: Film screening of 'Shape of Momo', followed by an interaction with director Tribani Rai – 6:30 pm.
Kozhikode
- New Bus Stand Premises: Gandhi Jayanti Week Celebrations, including a Literary Exhibition and an Anti-Drug Poster Exhibition, organised by Kerala Sarvodaya Sangham. 10:00 am
- Academy Art Gallery: Mural Painting Exhibition organised by Anashwara School of Arts. 11:00 am
- Tali Jubilee Hall: Inauguration of the Kerala Heart Care Society Jubilee Celebrations by Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan. 11:15 am
- Tali Jubilee Hall: Groundbreaking ceremony for a Compressed Biogas Plant in collaboration with BPC. Inaugurated by Minister K.M. Shaji, with Minister A.P. Anil Kumar as Chief Guest. 4:00 pm
- Thondayad Junction: Inauguration of MyG's ₹30 Crore Prize Distribution by Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan. 4:00 pm
- Thondayad Bypass, Hotel Apollo Dimora: Inauguration of the Khadi Innovative Products Exhibition by Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan. 4:30 pm
- Calicut Cyber Park: Groundbreaking ceremony for the Hilite Group Cyber Tower by Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan. 5:00 pm
- Mankavu IFA: An evening of Poetry, Storytelling, and Friendship, led by film actor Irshad Ali. 5:00 pm
- English Palli St. Mary's CSI Parish Hall: Gospel Musical Evening by Gharana The Choir. 6:00 pm
- Near Chelavoor Petrol Pump: Inauguration of the Samabhavana Arts and Sports Club Charity Trust by M.K. Raghavan MP. 6:30 pm