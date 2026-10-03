Events across Kerala include talks on Gandhian economics, book launches, cultural performances, craft fairs, film screenings, and various inaugurations and ceremonies, notably several by Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan.

Events across Kerala include talks on Gandhian economics, book launches, cultural performances, craft fairs, film screenings, and various inaugurations and ceremonies, notably several by Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan.

Events across Kerala include talks on Gandhian economics, book launches, cultural performances, craft fairs, film screenings, and various inaugurations and ceremonies, notably several by Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan.