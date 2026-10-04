Thiruvalla: Farmers in Othara report a severe increase in wild boar attacks, with herds destroying crops en masse. Recently, crops behind the Catholic Church near Othara Aalthara Junction were ravaged.

Santhosh Vanchikkappuzha, an ex-serviceman who cultivates leased land, suffered significant losses to his crops of elephant foot yam, tapioca, and taro. Santhosh is a recipient of the 'Best Farmer' award. Wild boars also destroyed the crops of Georgekutty Kandathukara and Saji Kovelil.

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The uncultivated and overgrown nature of adjacent plots has inadvertently created ideal habitats and breeding grounds for these wild boars. Farmers are now urging concerned authorities to take swift action, warning that they will otherwise be forced to abandon cultivation.

Officials from the Eraviperoor Agricultural Office have visited the damaged areas to assess the situation.The wild boars primarily invade the fields in large groups during the night.

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Wild boars had entered and destroyed crops in the Othara region some time ago. Farmers also complain that they never received compensation for the crop damage incurred during those earlier incidents.