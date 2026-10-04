Kollam: A 53-year-old man who was initially believed to have died after collapsing at his home in Cherumoodu was murdered, with police arresting his wife in connection with the case.

The deceased has been identified as Raju (53) of Raju Mandiram, Cherumoodu, Vellimon, Perinadu. His wife, Lekha Mary, was arrested by the Kundara police on charges of murder.

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According to the police, Raju and Lekha had been involved in frequent disputes over property. The couple had been living separately for some time, with Lekha staying at her house in Mathilil, Kollam. They had resumed living together about a year ago.

According to initial reports, Raju collapsed at his residence around 5.30 am on October 2. He was taken to Kundara LMS Hospital in an unconscious state, where doctors examined him and declared him dead. His body was later shifted to Paripally Medical College for an autopsy.

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The case took a different turn during the postmortem examination. The doctor reportedly informed the police that there were no indications that Raju had died after simply collapsing or feeling dizzy. A mark was also found around his neck, prompting the police to investigate the death as suspicious.

The police subsequently reached Raju's house and questioned Lekha, who was reportedly alone at the time. According to the Kundara Station House Officer, Lekha confessed to killing her husband during questioning.

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"There were constant disputes between the couple. On October 2, during one such dispute, she took a belt and, in a fit of rage, entangled it around her husband's neck, leading to his death. She then called Raju's brother, who lived nearby, and told him that Raju had fainted. He arrived immediately, after which Raju was taken to hospital," said Kundara Station House Officer.

Police suspect that the property dispute was behind the murder. According to the investigation, the property was originally jointly owned by Raju's family and was later transferred to his name. Police said Lekha had been insisting on having complete ownership of the property, leading to repeated disputes between the couple. The exact motive is still being investigated.

The Kundara police are also investigating whether there was any involvement of an outsider in the murder.

The couple has a daughter, who is currently staying with Lekha's sister. Raju worked as a painter, while Lekha is a homemaker. She had previously worked in the Gulf before returning to Kerala.