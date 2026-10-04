Thiruvananthapuram: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing alleged financial irregularities surrounding the proposed visit of the Argentina national football team to Kerala has recommended registering a case against former Sports Minister V Abdurahiman under the Prevention of Corruption Act. The key finding is that he misused his official position to provide financial benefits to Reporter Broadcasting Company (RBC), the sponsor.

The report, submitted to the state police chief, recommends a detailed investigation into the benefits allegedly received by the former minister.

ADVERTISEMENT

The SIT questioned Abdurahiman in Malappuram on Thursday. A preliminary report incorporating the information gathered during the three-hour questioning has also been submitted. The Director General of Police (DGP) will examine the report and forward it to the Home Department with his recommendations. The government will then decide on further action.

The investigation into financial irregularities allegedly carried out under the guise of the Argentina deal is likely to be handed over to a central agency. The SIT has found that the case involves alleged irregularities relating to the source of funds, transfer of money abroad, money laundering and tax evasion.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the SIT, Abdurahiman told investigators that he had no role in the irregularities and that the lapses were committed by officials. During questioning, the former minister argued that it was the responsibility of officials to ensure that tender procedures were followed in selecting the sponsor.

When Abdurahiman said he had not facilitated any financial benefit for the sponsor, the SIT confronted him with the sponsorship agreement between RBC and the Argentine Football Association, as well as the government order granting the tax concession.

ADVERTISEMENT

C Sathyapalan, who had served as Abdurahiman's private secretary, and G R Ramesh, his additional private secretary, had also been questioned earlier.