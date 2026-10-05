Thrissur: Thrissur's Koratty is on the verge of a historic development as it emerges as the top contender to host the proposed All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Kerala. The final shortlist of sites prepared by the state Health Department is now awaiting the signature of Chief Minister V D Satheesan before being forwarded to the Centre.

A race between central and northern Kerala

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While the initial shortlist prepared by the Health Department featured Koratty and Vaikom in Kottayam district, there is growing political pressure to include a site from Kasaragod. An earlier draft submitted to the Centre had featured 10 locations, including two from Kasaragod. However, geographical advantages and seamless connectivity have positioned Koratty as the most pragmatic choice for a state-level healthcare hub.

Why Koratty ticks all the boxes

The establishment of an AIIMS requires seamless multi-modal connectivity under central guidelines. Koratty excels on this front. Located in the central region of Kerala, it offers easy access to patients from across the state. The site is situated right along the national highway, with major railway stations and Cochin International Airport located just a short drive away. Additionally, abundant water resources and easy access to high-capacity electricity lines make it a highly sustainable location.

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Hurdles cleared in Thrissur

Initially, other sites in Thrissur district were considered but ultimately ruled out. A proposal to set up the institute at Nelluvai village in Kunnamkulam taluk was dropped after an inspection revealed that the proposed 164-acre plot was forest land characterised by steep, rugged terrain. Similarly, a 200-acre site at Harrison Malayalam Plantation in Varantharappilly was deemed unsuitable by the district administration due to forest lease issues and poor transport infrastructure. With these two options ruled out by District Collector Shikha Surendran, Koratty's position as the primary candidate from Thrissur has been solidified.

The land advantage

A detailed site feasibility report submitted by District Collector Shikha Surendran to the Principal Secretary of Health and Family Welfare highlights Koratty's massive land advantage. The report identifies 233 acres (90.16 hectares) of land spread across the Thirumudikkunnu Gandhigram Government Dermatological Hospital campus, the defunct Waigai Threads factory premises, and the Government of India Press land. Since the proposed land is entirely government-owned, the technical and legal hurdles associated with land acquisition will be minimal, requiring only inter-departmental transfers. The report also notes that an additional 100 acres of adjacent private land could easily be acquired if future expansion is required.

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A catalyst for regional development

Union Minister Suresh Gopi has previously advocated for establishing AIIMS in Thrissur, though specific sites had not been formalised until now. Local MLA Saneesh Kumar Joseph emphasised that Koratty's central location, superior transport links, and ready water supply make it the ideal fit. If the project is approved, it will trigger an unprecedented wave of healthcare and infrastructural development, transforming the landscape of both Thrissur and neighbouring Ernakulam districts.