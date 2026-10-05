New Delhi: The Congress high command is set to intervene in the tensions that have emerged within the party in Kerala following the public criticism by UDF convener and senior Congress leader Adoor Prakash.

Responding to questions on the issue, the high command said Kerala had leaders capable of resolving such differences. However, Adoor Prakash, who is arriving in Delhi today, is certain to try to present the complaints in writing. In effect, the high command will no longer be able to stay away from the issue.

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The leadership is unhappy that differences have emerged within the party less than six months after the people brought the government to power with a strong majority. Senior leaders have criticised the absence of a full-time KPCC president, saying it has aggravated the lack of coordination between the party and the government.

At the same time, the high command appears to be delaying the appointment of a president based on its assessment that there is no immediate need to appoint one in Kerala. It is also uncertain whether appointing a new president amid the current tensions would ease the situation or make it more complicated.

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Incumbent KPCC president Sunny Joseph, who is also arriving in Delhi today, will brief the high command on the situation in Kerala. AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge will then decide whether to seek a report from AICC general secretary in charge of Kerala, Deepa Dasmunsi. The high command's intervention will be based on this assessment as well.