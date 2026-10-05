Thiruvananthapuram: With just four days left for the UDF government’s 100-day action plan to end, 154 of the 598 projects announced under the programme remain incomplete, prompting the government to fast-track their implementation.

The government has now directed the departments concerned to complete the pending projects on a priority basis and submit specific reasons if they fail to meet the deadline. The 598 projects, spread across 50 departments, were selected for implementation between July and Oct 9. Of these, 444 were reported as completed as of Sunday.

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However, several projects being claimed as completed have not actually achieved their stated objectives, as departments have merely issued government orders to fulfil the announcements.

The proposed restructuring of the GST department is one such example. Although the government announced the restructuring as part of the 100-day action plan, an order constituting a committee to examine the proposal was issued only last week. The committee will first have to submit its report, after which the restructuring must be implemented based on its recommendations. The process could take at least a year.

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The government has also claimed to have fulfilled its promise to set aside vacancies for the appointment of persons with disabilities and make corresponding arrangements for other appointments in aided schools.