Two men have been arrested in connection with allegations that they gang-raped a woman after luring her under the guise of a job interview. While four people have been booked in the case, the police are yet to arrest two of the accused.

The incident occurred on Friday evening when one of the accused, who owns a spa in Kalamassery, called the woman under the pretext of interviewing her for a job at the spa. “After the interview, she was taken to a hotel room to be introduced to his friends and was subsequently gang-raped,” police said.

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According to police, the accused had mixed a substance into food given to the woman, causing her to lose consciousness. They then allegedly raped her.

The woman, who sustained injuries in the incident, was admitted to the Kalamassery Government Medical College Hospital, following which the Kalamassery police registered a case.

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The case was later transferred to the Thrikkakara ACP for further investigation. The arrested persons were produced before court and remaned in judicial custody.