Kottayam: There is nothing quite as fulfilling as giving back to the parents who sacrificed everything to secure your future. For Antony and his wife, residents of Nelliyani in Pala, Kottayam, this dream materialised in the form of a beautiful new home. The couple's daughter, working as a nurse in the USA, lovingly funded and gifted this dream residence to her parents as a token of her deepest appreciation.

Built on a 10-cent plot, the 1300-square-foot structure, along with its complete interior furnishing and landscaping, was completed on a remarkably smart budget of ₹38 lakh. Designed with absolute precision, the home effortlessly combines space-saving innovations with modern aesthetics.

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Smart design for a narrow plot

The plot, which is narrow and stretches back, demanded a thoughtful architectural approach. The designer chose a contemporary flat-box elevation that fits perfectly onto the linear plot. This design choice is not only visually striking but also highly practical, offering the structural flexibility to easily add a first floor in the future if needed.

Spacious and sustainable interiors

Inside, the home adopts a clever semi-open plan that enhances the perception of space, making the 1300 square feet feel incredibly roomy. In an effort to keep costs low and choose more sustainable, low-maintenance materials, the traditional use of wood has been significantly reduced. Instead, durable and high-quality steel has been used for the main door and window frames.

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The main entrance opens directly into a beautifully lit formal living space. To keep expenses in check while maintaining a premium look, ready-made furniture was chosen. A smart semi-partition crafted from GI and plywood divides the space elegantly; one side serves as a sleek TV and curio unit, while the other conceals a quiet, private prayer area.

Functional kitchen and cosy bedrooms

The kitchen, though compact, prioritises storage and usability. It features highly durable multi-wood cabinets finished beautifully to resist moisture. Adjacent to the kitchen is a corridor-style utility and work area that ensures daily chores remain organised and out of sight.

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The house boasts three cosy bedrooms, each styled in a distinct colour palette and complete with an attached bathroom. To maximise the floor space inside the bedrooms, the architect used outward-projecting bay windows and smart wardrobes that sit flush with the walls, proving that high functionality does not have to come at the cost of style.

Project facts

Location: Pala, Kottayam

Plot: 10 cents

Area: 1300 sq ft

Owner: Antony

Architect: Ashly Mary

Firm: Ashly Mary Architects, Pampady

Contact: 9744985931