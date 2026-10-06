Kozhikode: Sierra Leone, an African nation, is largely unfamiliar with the concept of a dedicated 'vegetable shop'. Most stores there typically offer only one or two types of vegetables. However, a young man from Kozhikode ventured across the seas to Africa, successfully cultivated vegetables on its soil, and began selling a wide variety of produce. This is the story of Arjas Rahman from Vengalam, who, under the banner of 'Bright Veggies', has created a new world of vegetables in Africa.

Arjas had previously worked in the accounting department in Bahrain after completing his studies in Kerala. Arjas, who returned home after resigning his job during the COVID-19 pandemic, found his business ideas delayed due to the second wave. It was then that he recognized the opportunities in Sierra Leone and decided to move there.

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Arjas Rahman

In Africa, people are generally unaccustomed to seeing a wide variety of vegetables. Cassava (tapioca) and its leaves are the primary varieties consumed, with only a few other vegetables like potatoes, onions, and tomatoes commonly used.

Arjas leased five acres of land. He began cultivating a diverse range of vegetables including okra, bitter gourd, beans, snake gourd, yardlong beans, cucumber, green chilies, beetroot, and carrots. He even imports red spinach seeds from Kozhikode.

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He provided employment to local African youth on his farm. He trained them in farming techniques, from clearing land to cultivation. This initiative also garnered support from local administrations.