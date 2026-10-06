Thiruvananthapuram: The Revenue Department has decided to measure and demarcate the land belonging to the University of Kerala, including the property where the AKG Centre, the former state headquarters of the CPM, stands in Palayam, today. The move comes after the Kerala High Court approved the Syndicate’s decision on the same.

The CPM argues that the Syndicate had decided to measure and demarcate only the land under the university’s possession, and that the court too had approved this decision. Therefore, the party maintains that there is no need to measure the land where the AKG Centre stands.

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The land where the AKG Centre is located falls under two survey numbers. Although the CPM purchased land nearby, constructed a new AKG Centre and shifted its headquarters there last year, the old AKG Centre remains under the party’s control.

R S Sasikumar, chairman of the Save University Campaign Committee and a member of the Kerala University Syndicate, had approached the High Court with a public interest litigation seeking the recovery of university land allegedly encroached upon by the CPM.

All the documents related to this land transfer have disappeared from the Revenue and Survey departments. There is not even a record of how much land was allotted. The CPM, which was allotted the land, should produce those documents. The reply received from the village office under the Right to Information Act states that the land is still recorded as encroached land. No one has paid land tax on it. The address that Veena, daughter of Opposition Leader Pinarayi Vijayan, provided when she started the Exalogic company was also the address of this AKG Centre. Those documents will also be produced before the court. Our demand is that the university should take over and run the building named after the great AKG as a study and research centre in his name.

R S Sasikumar

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In 1977, when A K Antony was the Chief Minister, university land was allotted to the AKG Study and Research Centre under the CPM.