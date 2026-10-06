CPM's former HQ under the tape as Kerala University moves to reclaim AKG Centre land
Kerala's Revenue Department will demarcate University of Kerala land, including that of the old AKG Centre, following High Court approval.
Kerala's Revenue Department will demarcate University of Kerala land, including that of the old AKG Centre, following High Court approval.
Kerala's Revenue Department will demarcate University of Kerala land, including that of the old AKG Centre, following High Court approval.
Thiruvananthapuram: The Revenue Department has decided to measure and demarcate the land belonging to the University of Kerala, including the property where the AKG Centre, the former state headquarters of the CPM, stands in Palayam, today. The move comes after the Kerala High Court approved the Syndicate’s decision on the same.
The CPM argues that the Syndicate had decided to measure and demarcate only the land under the university’s possession, and that the court too had approved this decision. Therefore, the party maintains that there is no need to measure the land where the AKG Centre stands.
The land where the AKG Centre is located falls under two survey numbers. Although the CPM purchased land nearby, constructed a new AKG Centre and shifted its headquarters there last year, the old AKG Centre remains under the party’s control.
R S Sasikumar, chairman of the Save University Campaign Committee and a member of the Kerala University Syndicate, had approached the High Court with a public interest litigation seeking the recovery of university land allegedly encroached upon by the CPM.
In 1977, when A K Antony was the Chief Minister, university land was allotted to the AKG Study and Research Centre under the CPM.