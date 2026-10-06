Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala High Court has quashed the preventive detention order under the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act (KAAPA) against Thiruvananthapuram Corporation councillor R Sugathan.

The order came on a petition filed by Sugathan's wife, G R Aswathy. Sugathan, the BJP councillor representing Vazhottukonam ward, has been lodged at the high-security correctional facility at Viyyur Central Prison in Thrissur since June after being detained under KAAPA.

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The development comes amid a controversy over alleged forged signatures in the corporation records involving Sugathan's attendance.

The LDF has alleged that attempts were made to show that Sugathan had attended corporation council meetings while he was absconding, apparently to prevent his disqualification as a councillor.

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Under the municipal law, a councillor can face disqualification for remaining absent from three consecutive council meetings without the required permission.

Sugathan had been absent from council proceedings while he was on the run before his arrest. The LDF has alleged that signatures were subsequently entered in the corporation minutes to show that he had attended meetings, thereby helping him avoid disqualification and protect the BJP's position in the corporation.

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LDF parliamentary party leader S P Deepak had raised questions over alleged discrepancies in Sugathan's signatures recorded in the corporation minutes for meetings held on February 26, March 3 and April 27.

The opposition has alleged that the BJP-led corporation administration sought to ensure that the councillor did not lose his membership because of his absence from the meetings.

Earlier in August, the BJP-led council managed to pass a resolution with the support of Congress rebel councillor to grant Sugathan leave for six months.