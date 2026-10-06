Nileshwaram: For over half a century, K Kumba from Meladakkamkunnu in Kinanoor village had been visiting government offices with a single dream, to secure the official ownership rights of the small plot of land she lived on for most of her life. Recently, her long and exhausting struggle finally ended in triumph.

At a district-level title deed distribution ceremony, the 72-year-old’s face beamed with pure joy as she finally received the official title deed (patta) from the Minister.

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A life of resilience

Kumba’s journey has been marked by hardship. Her husband passed away 40 years ago, leaving her to raise three daughters on her own. For this small family, owning a piece of land in their name was a distant dream that seemed almost impossible. Kumba now lives with her youngest daughter, Rajitha, on the very land they can finally call their own.

The local administrative effort

The breakthrough came as part of a larger distribution drive where 298 title deeds were handed over, 30 of which were in Kinanoor village alone. The file for Kumba's patta was processed and recommended, thanks to the dedicated efforts of the former Kinanoor Village Officer R Madhusoodanan, who prioritised the elderly woman’s long-standing application to ensure she finally received her land rights.